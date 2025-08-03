web analytics
Why David Berkowitz was called the Son of Sam — Netflix reveals chilling origin

Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes explores the chilling story of David Berkowitz, one of America’s most notorious serial killers. The documentary looks at the crimes he committed during the late 1970s and reveals how the name “Son of Sam” came to be linked with his killing spree.

David Berkowitz, also known as the Son of Sam, murdered six people and injured ten others between 1976 and 1977. He mainly targeted young adults and couples sitting in parked cars, causing widespread fear across New York City.

Before he was identified, the media referred to him as the “.44 Caliber Killer” because of the gun he used in each attack.

The name Son of Sam appeared after one of his crimes in April 1977, when David Berkowitz left a letter at the crime scene. The letter, which was sent to a newspaper columnist, was signed “Son of Sam.”

From that point on, the press adopted the name, and it quickly became the title most associated with his case. The letter also mocked the police, which made the situation even more tense at the time.

Also Read: Jack The Ripper’s identity revealed after more than a century!

While the name became widely known, the reason behind it was confusing. David Berkowitz later claimed that the name came from his neighbour, Sam Carr.

David Berkowitz said he believed Carr’s black dog was possessed by a demon that told him to kill. Since the dog belonged to Sam, he considered himself the “son” of Sam.

However, years later while in prison, David Berkowitz admitted that he had invented the story.

An excerpt of David Berkowitz's letter identifying himself as the Son of Sam via Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

He said he made up the tale about the demon and the dog to mislead investigators and stir confusion among the public and the media.

This revelation was included in the Netflix documentary, which used actual interview footage of Berkowitz explaining his actions.

The Son of Sam Tapes on Netflix not only revisits the terror that David Berkowitz caused, but also highlights how the name Son of Sam was created, spread, and misunderstood for many years.

Despite being a self-made label with no real meaning, the name Son of Sam remains one of the most chilling identifiers in true crime history.

