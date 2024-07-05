‘Can’t go to the hospital…’: Sonakshi Sinha on pregnancy rumours

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha broke silence on pregnancy rumours fuelled following her recent visit to a hospital.

Several began speculating that the ‘Heeramandi’ star was hiding a pregnancy after a video showed her visiting a hospital with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, an Indian media outlet reported.

However, she finally addressed such rumours by saying, “The only change is that now we cannot go to the hospital because as soon as you step out, people think you are pregnant.”

Responding to a question regarding her life after her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal, she said that she was living the best days of her life and was happy to be back at work.

The Bollywood star is currently promoting her upcoming movie ‘Kakuda’ set to release on July 25 on Zee5.

Directed by ‘Zombivili’ and ‘Munjya’ fame, Aditya Sarpotdar, the horror comedy also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Notably, Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate civil marriage, on Sunday, June 23, followed by a star-studded reception later in the evening. While one of his two brothers chose to skip the event, her brother Kussh and both the parents were part of the close-knit wedding, to celebrate the couple.

Sharing their first pictures as husband and wife on social media, Sinha wrote, “Love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

However, the couple kept the comments on their recent posts turned off to avoid trolling.

It is pertinent to mention that the newlyweds dated for nearly seven years before taking the plunge.