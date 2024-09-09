Sonakhshi Sinha and Zaheer’s new pictures go viral

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared glimpses of her and husband Zaheer Iqbal’s first Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on social media.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Taking to Instagram, the “Heeramandi” actor shared photos and videos showing them dressed in traditional attire.

In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Love grows in respect, when a couple honors each others beliefs in true harmony. Our first Ganpati after shaadi.”

For the event, Sonakshi Sinha wore a blue dress with extensive white prints while Zaheer Iqbal donned a light blue-and-white kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Social media users were quick to react to their photos and videos, praising them for respecting each other’s religious beliefs.

One user commented, “This is what I like accepting and embracing each other’s religion and the rituals and ignore the world.”

Another reacted by simply writing, “God bless,” while several left heart and flower emojis in the comment section.

In an earlier interview, Zaheer Iqbal said that religion was never an issue between the two as he shared his stance on their interfaith marriage.

During the interview, the Bollywood diva and her husband Zaheer Iqbal shared their perspective of each other’s religion after trolling and criticism on social media towards their interfaith marriage

When asked if the two wish to imbibe the best of each other’s culture and religion, the ‘Heermandi’ star replied, “Absolutely! I think it will be beautiful.”

The two Bollywood stars tied the knot in an intimate civil marriage on June 23, after being in a relationship for over seven years.

The who’s who of the industry, including superstar Salman Khan, ‘Heeramandi’ co-stars of Sonakshi and veteran actor Rekha among others came to give their blessings to the new couple.

The Bollywood couple are set to appear together in their upcoming movie “Tu Hai Meri Kiran.”

However, their project landed in legal trouble due to a copyright issue after a company claimed that ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ infringed on the copyrights of their films Caller (2011) and Call (2019).