Sonakshi Sinha opens up on bond with in-laws

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has made surprising revelations about her bond with her in-laws after her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal.

The actress was massively trolled and criticised on social media for their interfaith marriage.

Reacting to the trolling, the ‘Dabangg’ actor said that religion was the last thing the couple discussed and she was never asked to convert her religion.

“We were not looking at religion. Here are two people in love with each other who want to get married, and were getting married,” she said.

Despite the criticism, the Bollywood actress seemed to have found a special place in the heart of her in-laws.

In a recent chat alongside her husband, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about the difference between living with her parents and her in-laws.

The Bollywood actress revealed that her in-laws go the extra mile to make her feel comfortable and at ease.

“As a daughter, I was obviously very pampered in my own house. But in my in-law’s house, they treat me like more than a daughter. I feel I’m truly blessed to have found in-laws like that,” she said.

“Kyunki wo responsibility bhi hai ki kisi aur ki beti humare ghar pe aayi hai (Because they also feel the responsibility that another person’s daughter has come into their home). So, they just go an extra mile every time and they just make me feel like I have always lived here and I’ve been born in this house and I am the daughter of this house,” she added.

Zaheer Iqbal, who appeared with her on the interview, quipped, “Thank God that didn’t happen!”