Sonakshi Sinha breaks internet with epic response to pregnancy rumors

Sonakshi Sinha has finally addressed her ongoing pregnancy speculations with a witty message.

The Dabangg star sparked the pregnancy rumors when she stepped out with her husband Zaheer Iqbal for Indian designer and filmmaker Vikram Phadnis’ Diwali bash on Tuesday, October 14.

Following her appearance, many social media users speculated that that she was subtly trying to hide her baby bump with her hand while posing. During the event.

However, now Sonakshi Sinha has now herself addressed the rumors in an epic Instagram post.

“World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting according to our lovely and hyper intelligent media) simply for posing with hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction… and then continue to dazzle this Diwali,” she playfully wrote in the caption on Thursday, October 16.

Alongside her witty caption, Sinha shared a series of photo from her recent visit to Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali celebration in Mumbai with her husband Zaheer Iqbal.

While the first few photos showed her striking a pose to the camera in an anarkali suit, the last image featured her with Zaheer, where they could be seen laughing heartily at something.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven years before tying the knot in 2024 in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence.