Sonakshi Sinha hits back at troll criticising marriage to Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha slammed a troll who questioned her decision to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor married longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate civil marriage in June 2024 after dating him for over seven years.

While Sonakshi Sinha was massively trolled and criticised on social media for her interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal, she had said that religion was the last thing the couple discussed and she was never asked to convert her religion.

The trolling on her marriage seemed to have no end as a social media user took a hit at her personal life.

The incident happened when the Bollywood actress shared a heartfelt photo with her husband.

While several showered love on the couple, a troll wrote, “Umeed nahi thi is Pagal se Shaadi Karogi (Never expected that you will marry this mad guy).”

Sonakshi Sinha, however, refused to let it slide as she slammed the troll for the comment on her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal.

“abbey tu hai kaun jo teri Umeed se apni life jiyu???? berozgaar. Bhaag yaha se (Who are you that I should consider your expectations from me? Get out of here),” she wrote in her reply.

In an earlier interview, the Bollywood actress revealed that her in-laws go the extra mile to make her feel comfortable and at ease.

“As a daughter, I was obviously very pampered in my own house. But in my in-law’s house, they treat me like more than a daughter. I feel I’m truly blessed to have found in-laws like that,” Sonakshi Sinha said.

“Kyunki wo responsibility bhi hai ki kisi aur ki beti humare ghar pe aayi hai (Because they also feel the responsibility that another person’s daughter has come into their home). So, they just go an extra mile every time and they just make me feel like I have always lived here and I’ve been born in this house and I am the daughter of this house,” she added.