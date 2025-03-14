Where Is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha’s solo holi pics raise questions

Sonakshi Sinha recently shared joyful Holi pictures on Instagram, celebrating the festival of colours on the set of her film Jatadhara, without her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, amid ongoing Ramadan.

However, her post soon attracted negative comments from trolls questioning why Sonakshi Sinha husband, Zaheer Iqbal, was not in the pictures.

In response, Sonakshi Sinha had to limit Instagram comments and directly address the unnecessary speculation.

Sonakshi Sinha posted several solo pictures on Instagram covered in gulaal, dressed in white, and enjoying the sunshine during Ramadan.

Sharing the images, she wished her fans a Happy Holi with the caption, “Holi haiiiiiiii!!! Rang barsao, khushiyaan manao!! Happy Holi mere doston, from the shoot of Jatadhara.”

However, some social media users began leaving comments speculating about Zaheer Iqbal’s absence, with remarks like, “I can say with surety that Zaheer cannot play Holi with this lady” and “Your father agreed, but your husband isn’t agreeing to it.”

Others even suggested she should celebrate Ramadan instead.

Sonakshi Sinha quickly shut down the trolls by editing her caption, explaining, “Comments mein thoda relax karo…@iamzahero Mumbai mein hai, aur mein shoot pe hu isiliye saath mein nahi hai…thanda paani dalo sar pe” (Relax a little in the comments. Zaheer is in Mumbai and I am away at shoot. Pour some cold water on your head).

Zaheer Iqbal, showing his support, left a sweet comment under Sonakshi Sinha’s post, writing, “Missing youuuuu baby.”

Earlier, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha opened up on not converting to her husband Zaheer Iqbal’s religion as she delved into their interfaith marriage.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot last June, after being in a relationship for over seven years, were massively trolled and criticized on social media, for their interfaith marriage as per a Special Marriage Act.

However, Sonakshi Sinha revealed in a new interview that religion is the last thing the couple discussed and neither was she ever asked to convert her religion. “We were not looking at religion.

Here are two people in love with each other who want to get married, and were getting married,” Sonakshi Sinha said.

“The best way to get married was a Special Marriage Act where I, as a Hindu woman, do not need to change my religion and he as a Muslim man can remain a Muslim man. And two people in love share a beautiful bond of marriage. It was as simple as that.”

“There was never a question asked… Are you going to convert? We love each other. We are getting married. He is not enforcing his religion on me. I am not enforcing my religion on him,” Sonakshi Sinha added.

Sinha went on to share, “We never discussed anything about religion. We don’t sit and talk. We appreciate and understand each other’s cultures. They follow certain traditions at their home. I follow certain traditions at my house… I respect them and their culture. They respect me and my entire family. That’s how it should be.”