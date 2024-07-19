Zaheer Iqbal speaks up on approaching Shatrughan Sinha on Sonakshi Sinha proposal

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha’s husband Zaheer Iqbal opened up on the meeting where he told Shatrughan Sinha about his plan to propose to his daughter.

The “Heeramandi” star tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate civil marriage, on June 23, followed by a star-studded reception later in the evening, at a Mumbai-based eatery, Bastian.

While one of her two brothers chose to skip the event, her father veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha and brother Kussh were part of the close-knit wedding.

Now, Iqbal revealed that he had told Sinha about his plan to propose to the “Dabangg” star before he took the major step.

“I went over to their house, and I was nervous because until that moment, I had never had a one-on-one chat with him. The moment we started talking, we began discussing a million things and we became like friends. Of course, I also told him that I wanted to ask her to marry me. I know he’s got this image of being intimidating, but he’s so genuine, chilled out and he is the sweetest person I’ve met in a long time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha also praised her father for supporting her in her interfaith marriage to Zaheer Iqbal.

“When I told my father about us, even I was very nervous. I didn’t know how he would react. I was trying to play it really cool. I asked him, aren’t you worried about my marriage because you haven’t asked me anything about it?” He said, ‘I have asked your mom ki ‘Apni beti se pucho (ask your daughter).’ Then, I told him there is a guy called Zaheer in my life, and he said, ‘I also read about it’. He said, ‘You guys are grown-ups; Miya biwi raazi toh kya karega qazi (If the groom and bride are ready, what will the judge do)’. I was like, Oh, that was easy!”