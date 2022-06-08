Sonakshi Sinha reacts to marriage rumours, video goes viral

A funny video of Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha reacting to the marriage rumours with her fellow celebrity Zaheer Iqbal is going viral.

The viral video on Instagram saw her sitting in a room and acting as if she was in deep thought.

“Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho (Why are you adamant in getting me married)?!? “Le Media:” the text on the video read.

She mimicked the dialogue “Accha lagta hai mujhe, bohut mazaa aata hai (I feel good. This is fun)” from one of her fellow celebrity Shah Rukh Khan’s films.

“Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)



It is pertinent to mention that Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha are rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time.

Related – Bollywood’s Salman Khan marries Sonakshi Sinha?

He made his relationship official with fellow celebrity Sonakshi Sinha by saying he loves her in his birthday wish on Instagram.

Happy Birthday Sonzzz 🤣 Thank You for not killing me 🤣” he wrote. ” I Love You ❤️🤗 Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter 😍🕺🏼

“P.s – This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other 🤣”

Comments