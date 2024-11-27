Sonakshi Sinha reflects on Bollywood debut with ‘Dabangg’

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has reflected on her Bollywood debut with ‘Dabangg’ opposite actor Salman Khan in 2010.

In a recent interview, the actress dubbed the casting process for the blockbuster to an ‘arranged marriage setup.’

Sonakshi Sinha shot to instant fame following her iconic role of Rajjo, the love interest of Salman Khan’s character in the film.

The Bollywood actress has now opened up on the events leading to her casting in ‘Dabangg,’ revealing that her family took the decision to take up the role.

“Dabangg just happened. Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan saw me at Amrita Arora’s wedding. I had lost all the weight at that time. They told me they were writing something and thought I’d be perfect for the role. I never took them seriously,” Sonakshi Sinha said.

However, she was left surprised when the two brothers arrived at her home and narrated the script of the film to her family.

“They came to my house to narrate the script. My whole family sat and listened. They nodded, shook hands, and left. The next thing I knew, I was on the Dabangg set. It felt like an arranged marriage,” Sonakshi Sinha added.

The actress acknowledged that the sudden turn of events was not overwhelming for her as she always had a passion for acting.

“And I’ve been doing it ever since,” she added.

Released in September 2010, ‘Dabangg’ proved a blockbuster and spawned two sequels including ‘Dabangg 2’ in 2012 and ‘Dabangg 3’ in 2019.