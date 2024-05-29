‘I still remember first actor I designed outfits for was…’: Sonakshi Sinha reflects on her journey from fashion to acting

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha revealed the first actor she designed clothes for while working as a costume designer for films before she ventured into acting.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Currently basking on the success of her latest web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ of veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one thing not many might know about Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha was that she was an aspiring fashion designer, before becoming an actor, after she was discovered by superstar Salman Khan, who cast her as the female lead in his action flick ‘Dabangg’.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Sinha revealed that she was always drawn to fashion as a kid, and did her first film as a costume designer, when she was still a teenager. She said, “My mum produced Mera Dil Leke Dekho (2006) when I was in school. I helped her with styling and clothes. Actor Koel Purie was the first person I ever designed for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

When asked why she chose fashion as her career choice, she explained, “I was just out of college, trying to figure out what to do. I was good at drawing figures and silhouettes, stuff like that. Fashion designing seemed to be the most natural step.”

“[But then] my life completely changed,” Sinha added, referring to her debut title ‘Dabangg’.

On the work front, Sinha was last seen in SLB’s digital debut ‘Heeramandi’, co-starring Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the main roles.

The eight-episodic web series premiered on the streaming giant Netflix earlier this month.

Speaking about the project, the actor said, “I’m thankful to Sanjay sir for showing me to audiences like they’ve never seen me before.”

Sonakshi Sinha reveals when she will tie the knot