Sonakshi Sinha sparks engagement rumors with latest clicks

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha sparked engagement rumors on Monday as she flaunts a huge diamond on her ring finger.

On Monday morning, the ‘Dabangg’ actor took to her handle on the photo and video sharing application and teased fans with a series of clicks with a mystery man. Sonakshi flaunted a huge rock as well on her ring finger in all three pictures with the same caption.

Calling it a ‘Big day’ for her, the Bollywood diva noted that one of her ‘biggest dreams is coming true’ and she ‘can’t wait to share’ it with her fans.

“Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!!” read the caption further.

Fans questioned the celeb if she is set to tie the knot to her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. One of the Instagram users speculated if the ‘EZI’ in her caption is hinting at Zaheer.

“EZI: E is for Engagement Z is for Zaheer I is for Iqbal.” another social user speculated. A number of fans, as well as Bollywood celebs, simply congratulated the Shotgun junior while many anticipated the big reveal.

For those unversed, Sinha is rumored to be dating fellow Bollywood actor Zaheer Iqbal for quite some time now. Zaheer made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama ‘Notebook’ produced by Salman Khan.

The rumored couple is set to be seen together in ‘Double XL’, slated to release this year. The film is helmed by Satram Ramani and will also feature Huma Qureshi.

