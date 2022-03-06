Sonakshi Sinha’s arrest warrant issued

A court in the Uttar Pradesh state of India has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha.

The actress was sued by a citizen Pramod Sharma, who claims that Sonakshi did not attend an event in Delhi after being paid for it.

The organizers of the event have said that, despite being paid in advance, Sonakshi did not appear in the event, and later her manager refused to return the paid amount. The organizers lodged a complaint of fraud against the Bollywood actress after not getting their amount refunded.

Meanwhile. Arrest warrant issued by a local court against actress Sonakshi Sinha in a 2019 fraud case registered against her in UP’s Moradabad district. pic.twitter.com/7PCDPpSi1k — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 5, 2022



The organizer Pramod Sharma claims that Sonakshi Sindh, in June, was paid an amount of INR28 lack and 17 thousand in four instalments.

In 2020, Sonakshi Sinha had filed a counter-charge which was technically nullified by the Supreme Court.

According to details, the incident took place in 2018, and she was also accused of threatening Sonakshi. Pramod Kumar Sharma also claims that in 2018, he had booked Sonakshi. All of the financial work had been completed, and aircraft tickets had been purchased, he added.

Pramod claims that he had faced significant losses as Sonakshi Sinha did not appear for the event. There was speculation of a 24 lakh + GST deal between the two, bringing the total to 28 lakh 32 thousand.

Pramod also claims that Sonakshi Sinha allegedly threatened him. Pramod had filed an FIR as a result of all the above-mentioned scenarios. The court has now filed a charge sheet and issued an unbailable arrest warrant against Sonakshi Sinha.

