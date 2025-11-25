Sonali Bendre clarifies cancer recovery post backlash over naturopathy

Bollywood diva Sonali Bendre sparked uproar after discussing how naturopathy allegedly helped her recover from cancer, as her previous post drew criticism from various medical voices on the internet, accusing her of advocating “quackery.”

The star, in a fresh clarification, who was in 2018 diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer and pronounced cancer-free back in 2021, described that she was merely sharing her personal experience instead of advertising untested medical options.

Sonali Bendre, in her recent statement, candidly explained that she never presented herself as a specialist while she clarified that her recovery entailed pursuing multiple avenues of support, stating, “I have never claimed to be a doctor, but I’m certainly not a quack either. I am a cancer survivor, someone who has lived through the fear, pain, uncertainty, and rebuilding that the disease brings.”

“Everything I’ve ever spoken about has been my experience and my learning. As I’ve repeatedly said, no two cancers are the same, and no treatment path is identical. One of the many protocols I personally explored, after thorough research and medical guidance, was autophagy. It made a difference for me then and continues to do so today… for me.” Touching on the topic of naturopathy and autophagy, she penned.

Referring to the prompt dismissal of her claims, she remarked, “What truly matters is open, respectful dialogue. We don’t all have to agree, but we should avoid dismissing one another simply because we lean toward different approaches. Each person must choose what feels right, safe, and empowering for them. I will always share my journey with honesty and humility, never as a prescription, but as lived experience.”

The argument erupted when hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, often known as The Liver Doc, questioned Sonali’s story. He reminded her, saying, “You moved to New York for an intense cancer treatment regimen, including chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery… not because of naturopathy, not because of autophagy.”

“Sonali Bendre is not a quack… [She is a] victim of ‘big claims, zero evidence’ pseudoscientific practices,” he reaffirmed after she made it clear.