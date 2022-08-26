Sonali Phogat death case: Autopsy report mentions ‘blunt force injury’

The autopsy report of actor-politician Sonali Phogat – who died earlier this week – mentions that the celebrity had multiple ‘blunt force’ injuries on her body at the time of death.

The mysterious death case of the BJP leader, Sonali Phogat has got more layers to it than disclosed initially. As per the latest developments in the matter, the Goa Police, who had earlier declared that the celebrity had died due to a heart attack and was brought dead to the hospital, have eventually registered the case against two of her associates and begun the probe, after the issuance of the autopsy report.

According to the reports from Indian news agencies, Goa Police has launched a detailed probe into the background of two accused – Sudhir Sangwan (PA of deceased) and his associate Sukhwinder – whom Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka had alleged to be possible reasons behind the alleged murder of his sister.

Omvir Singh Bishnoi – IG Goa Police – said in a media statement, “Based on the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased, an FIR under Section 302 (murder) has been registered at the Anjuna police station.”

Haryana | A large number of people join the last rites of BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat, in Hisar pic.twitter.com/1bDplXVesW — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

Additionally, quoting a source close to the development, news outlets reported, “They [police] are also looking at the concerns raised by the family about how Sonali Phogat may have been blackmailed and even been a victim of rape.”

The source further stated, “An earlier tragedy involving the mysterious death of her husband, Sanjay Phogat, is also being probed. All angles and possible people involved are being looked at and will be brought in for questioning.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the post-mortem report issued on Thursday, have mentioned Phogat having multiple blunt force injuries on her body, leading to the family’s suspicion that the celebrity was raped before being murdered.

Speaking about the death, Phogat’s brother Dhaka said, “We always felt that there was foul play and the same thing came out. So far, we are satisfied with the ongoing investigation… We demand justice.”

Moreover, the family of the deceased has also alleged that the celebrity was taken to Goa as a part of a conspiracy as she had her shoot in the coastal state on the 24th of the month, whereas, hotel rooms were booked from August 21-22.

The actor-politician has been cremated in Hisar on Friday. While the last rites were attended by hundreds of fans of Phogat, her teenage daughter has appealed for justice to be served. “My mother deserves justice. The case requires proper investigation and the culprits should get strict punishment.”

