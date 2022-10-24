Huge crush: Sonam Bajwa admits her love for Fawad Khan

Indian Punjabi film actor Sonam Bajwa admitted having a ‘huge crush’ on our very own superstar Fawad Khan.

In her recent conversation with a radio portal, the ‘Honsla Rakh’ actor revealed the fellow from the showbiz industry with whom she would like to have a brief ‘affair’. The actor said that the person she would have liked to date is already married.

Initially reluctant to name the celebrity, Bajwa eventually divulged, “I have a huge crush on Fawad Khan, I would have asked him for dating.”

“But since he’s married, so, I won’t do that, I don’t keep eye on married people,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time the Punjabi film star has expressed her love for the artists of Pakistan. Previously, Sonam Bajwa sang praise for the prolific actor of the country, Sajal Aly and said, “I am the biggest, biggest fan of Sajal Aly.”

“She is phenomenal and I feel so happy sharing that I’ve learned so much from her, she’s extraordinary and I think you’d agree,” she gushed.

To note, both Fawad Khan and Sajal Aly are among the few Pakistani stars who have proved their mettle in Bollywood as well. Khan made his Bollywood debut in ‘Khoobsurat’ opposite Sonam Kapoor and went on to do hit titles like ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

On the other hand, Aly won over the Indian audience with her performance in Sridevi-led ‘Mom’.

