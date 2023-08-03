Sonam Bajwa slays the ethnic attire: See pictures

Indian Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa slayed the ethnic attire with subtle glam in one of her promotional looks for the new movie.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

One of the most stylish young actors of Punjabi cinema, who carries off both Eastern and Western styles effortlessly, Sonam Bajwa once again set hearts racing with her ethnic glam for one of the promotional outings of her last release, ‘Carry on Jatta 3’.

Styled by a celebrity fashion stylist, Malvika Bajaj and her team, the diva slipped into a maroon and mustard-hued, printed peshwas suit with an embellished dupatta from designer Ritu Kumar and paired it with muted khussas and jhumkas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

The fashionista looked breathtaking with her subtle glam makeup by Anukul Dhara and blowdried hair done by Harry Bajwa.

Millions of her fans liked the picture galleries and dropped lovely compliments for the actor in the comments sections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

It is pertinent to mention here that Sonam Bajwa has carved herself a niche in the Punjabi film industry of India called Pollywood and occasionally works in other regional cinemas as well.

On the work front, Bajwa was last seen in the threequel of the Punjabi comedy franchise ‘Carry on Jatta’.

The Smeep Kang directorial, starring Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Chuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Nasir Chinyoti and Kavita Kaushik with Bajwa, had the highest opening for a Punjabi film in Punjab with INR3.55 crore net on its opening day

Indian actor Sonam Bajwa shares love from Pakistani fan