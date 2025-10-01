Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja expecting their second child together
- By Web Desk -
- Oct 01, 2025 -
- 204 words -
- Estimated reading time 2 min
Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, are all set to welcome their second child together.
As reported by the Indian media, Sonam Kapoor, 40, and Anand Ahuja, 42, who are parents to a three-year-old son, are expecting to embrace parenthood once again, with their second child, confirmed sources close to the parents-to-be.
While the couple is yet to make an announcement regarding their second pregnancy, the source told a publication, “Yes, it’s true. Sonam and Anand are expecting their second child together.”
“She is in her second trimester and is currently in Mumbai,” the insider disclosed further. “The news came as a big surprise for all in the family.”
Bollywood Latest News & Top Stories
It is pertinent to mention here that Kapoor, who married her longtime boyfriend Ahuja in May 2018, gave birth to their son, Vayu, in 2022.
Speaking about motherhood in a recent interview, the ‘Neerja’ star said, “I became a mother and wanted to give it as much time as possible, so that I could witness the process of seeing my son grow up.”
I wanted to enjoy the feeling of being a mother, and it has been the most rewarding experience of my life,” she added.