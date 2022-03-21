Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja set to welcome their first child

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are all set to welcome their first child together as announced on Instagram.

With a shared post on the photo and video sharing site Instagram, Bollywood’s style diva Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja announced their first pregnancy on Monday, “#comingthisfall2022”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

“Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support,” she captioned the clicks which see the proud parents to be, as the actor flaunted her baby bump. “We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️”

The news soon broke the internet, and the post received millions of hearts from social media users within hours.

A number of Instagrammers including Bollywood celebrities flocked in the comments section to congratulate the couple. Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both♥️♥️can’t wait for the babies to play ♥️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Former actor Dia Mirza wrote, “Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you.”

Sonam’s sister, Rhea Kapoor shared the pictures on her official handle as well. “That’s Rhea Masi to you,” she captioned.

It is pertinent to mention, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional ceremony.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 released sports comedy ‘The Zoya Factor’, along with Dulquer Salmaan. Her next outing will be in crime-thriller ‘Blind’, based on the same-titled Korean movie.

Comments