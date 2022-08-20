Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child baby boy on Saturday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the good news via a statement on the social media application Instagram. They thanked their family, friends, doctors and nurses for their support.

“On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts,” they wrote. “Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

They got married in 2018. In March this year, she had announced the couple were expecting their first child.

“Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support,” she captioned the clicks which see the proud parents to be, as the actor flaunted her baby bump. “We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️”

The 37-year-old, daughter of prolific actor Anil Kapoor, is said to be one of Bollywood’s most trendy celebrities known for her outspoken attitude. She advocates for many causes with animal rights being one of them.

Related – Was Sonam Kapoor in Lahore on Feb 14?

Sonam Kapoor made her acting in 2007’s Saawariya. Since then, the actor has been seen in films I Hate Luv Storys, Mausam, Players, Bombay Talkies, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Sanju, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, The Zoya Factor and AK vs AK.

She will be seen in Blind which is in post-production.

Comments