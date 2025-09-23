Sonam Kapoor announces post-motherhood Bollywood comeback

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor has confirmed her post-motherhood comeback to films, three years after giving birth to her only son.

Sonam Kapoor, 40, who has been away from screens since giving birth to her son, Vayu, in August 2022, four years after she married her longtime boyfriend, businessman Anand Ahuja, announced her post-motherhood comeback in a new interview, confirming that the project is scheduled to go on the floor in the final quarter of the year.

“I became a mother and wanted to give it as much time as possible, so that I could witness the process of seeing my son grow up. I wanted to enjoy the feeling of being a mother, and it has been the most rewarding experience of my life,” she said about her motherhood experience, before adding, “Now, I will be back to doing what I love doing… acting.”

“I’m being drawn to disruptive subjects that allow me to shine,” Kapoor continued. “I have always tried to pick projects with the girl at the heart of the story, and that vision hasn’t changed. I want to do projects where the role of the woman is layered and not unidimensional.”

“I’m excited to come back in front of the camera, and my first project post-pregnancy will roll out in the last quarter of 2025,” the ‘Neerja’ actor confirmed, without giving away many details about the title, including its director.