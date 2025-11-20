Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor has announced her second pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja.

On Thursday, November 20, the Bollywood star posted a slew of sizzling photos of herself with her growing baby bump to share the joyous news with her fans.

Sonam wore a striking hot-pink pure wool suit as she flaunted her baby bump in the photos. She paired her chic co-ord set with bold black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a stylish black quilted handbag.

The Saawariya star completed her look with black stockings and added inches to her already tall frame with matching heels.

“Mother”, she simply captioned her post along with a kissing emoticon.

Anand Ahuja was among the first to react as he wrote, “Double Trouble.” He later added another comment, “baby ma…also chiccccc mama.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Priyanka Chopra wished, “Congratulations.”

While Kareena Kapoor gushed, “Sona and Anand.”

Parineeti Chopra added, “Congrats mamacitaaa.”

Bhumi Pednekar simply wrote “Congratulations” with several heart emojis.

Patralekha and Khushi Kapoor also showered love on Sonam by dropping many heart emojis under the comment section.

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja – who tied the knot in May, 2018 – welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in 2022.