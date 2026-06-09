Sonam Kapoor on calling Aishwarya ‘Aunty’: ‘She worked with my dad’

An old Bollywood controversy is back in the spotlight: Sonam Kapoor’s 2009 comment calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan an “aunty from another generation.” The remark resurfaced online recently, prompting fresh debate about age, respect, and media misquotes in the industry.

How the ‘Aunty’ Controversy Started

In 2009, Sonam Kapoor replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the brand ambassador for a leading international beauty brand. When asked about taking over from Aishwarya, Sonam told reporters that “Aishwarya is an aunty from another generation”. Aishwarya was 36 years old at the time.

The comment didn’t sit well with fans. Many accused Sonam of age-shaming, and social media backlash followed. Reports also suggested Aishwarya was upset by both the brand switch and the remark.

Sonam Kapoor’s Explanation: “She Worked With My Dad”

Sonam addressed the criticism in an interview with Hindustan Times. She explained her reasoning came down to family and film history.

“Aish has worked with my dad so I have to call her aunty na!” Sonam said, referring to Aishwarya’s films with her father, Anil Kapoor, including Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. Sonam argued that because Aishwarya belonged to her father’s generation of co-stars, the term “aunty” was respectful, not insulting.

The Backtrack: Sonam Denied Saying It

After days of trolling, Sonam changed her stance in a follow-up interview. She claimed she was misquoted and never intended to disrespect Aishwarya.

“It’s all gossip. I never said any of that,” Sonam said. “Aishwarya Rai is Aishwarya Rai. I would address her in a deferential way, but I would never call her aunty.” She added that she respected Abhishek Bachchan and had a “best experience” working with him in Delhi-6.

Aftermath and Current Status

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never publicly responded. Industry reports from 2011 claimed she was unhappy and that Sonam skipped Cannes that year as a result. However, the two actresses were later seen being cordial at events, signaling they had moved past the issue.

The incident resurfaces periodically on Reddit and Instagram as an example of early Bollywood PR firestorms.

Fans remain divided — some say Sonam’s logic was fair given Anil Kapoor’s collaborations, while others view it as a tone-deaf comment about a 36-year-old actress.