Sonam Kapoor speaks up for Palestine while Bollywood remains silent

After she denounced violence against humanity in her earlier posts, Indian actor Sonam Kapoor spoke up in favour of Palestine while most of Bollywood chose to remain silent.

While both Pakistani and international celebs have been actively taking stands against the atrocities, the majority of Bollywood celebrities chose to stay mum over the ongoing Israel-Palestine war which sent shockwaves to the entire world.

In a rather surprising turn of events though, Indian film actor Sonam Kapoor, who previously re-shared the post by American supermodel Gigi Hadid to condemn the violence, has now made some posts on social media in favour of Palestine.

In one of the series of stories on the social site Instagram, Kapoor emphasized, “Half of the people in Gaza are children.”

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor’s instagram story in support of Palestine. She has more courage than other spineless actors who cannot speak against the inhuman and injustice. More power to you Sonam you deserve all the love and respect.#FreePalestine_Now pic.twitter.com/ZPJX04bV2A — RheA (@rheahhh_) October 15, 2023

Next, the ‘Aisha’ actor also shared a quote of journalist Nicholas Kristof from his piece for a foreign-based newspaper, which read: “If we owe a moral responsibility to Israeli children, we owe the same moral responsibility to Palestinian children. Their lives have equal weight. If you care about human life only in Israel or Gaza, then you don’t actually care about human life.”

Although Indians were not quite happy with the pro-Palestine stance of Kapoor, it was lauded by thousands of social users.

It is pertinent to note here that at least 2,670 Palestinians have been killed so far by Israel’s brutal retaliatory strikes, a quarter of them children, nearly 10,000 wounded and another 1,000 people were missing and believed to be under rubble, said the authorities in Gaza.

