Sonam Kapoor’s Father-In-Law’s firm scammed of INR27 Crore

Indian police have arrested a gang of cybercriminals who duped an Import-export company owned by Harish Ahuja, father-in-law to Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor.

According to police, the criminals duped Harsh’s company of over INR27 crores.

According to the Police investigation, the fraudsters had been duping Harsh Ahuja’s company named Shahi Export Factory, by misappropriating the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies licences (ROSCTL), meant for his firm, on the basis of his forged Digital Signature Certificate and encashing them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Faridabad Nitish Agarwal said that the government provides some export firms with ROSCTL licenses, giving them some refund in the excise and customs duties.

The Police had been investigating Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law Harsh Ahuja Firm’s case since July 2021 and a total of nine tricksters have been arrested by the police.

Police said that some of the accused are former workers of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, which means they were well trained with the technicalities of DGFT.

The DCP identified the arrested accused as Bhusan Kishan Thakur of Mumbai and Suresh Kumar Jain of Chennai besides Delhi residents Manoj Rana, Manish Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Lalit Kumar Jain and Manish Kumar Moga.

Ganesh Parsuram of Raichur in Karnataka, Rahul Raghunath of Raigadh and Santosh Sitaram of Pune are three others arrested in the scam with Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law’s company.

Mr Agarwal said accused Manoj Rana, Manish Kumar, Praveen Kumar and Manish Kumar Moga had earlier worked as clerks in the DGFT and were well-versed in the functioning of the directorate.

