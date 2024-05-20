Sonia Mishal, husband expecting their first child

Actor Sonia Mishal and her husband Tallal Soofi are expecting their first child together.

Congratulations are in order for model-actor Sonia Mishal and her husband Tallal Soofi, who are soon going to welcome their first child, she announced in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon.

Taking to her Instagram handle, with thousands of followers, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor posted a graphic announcement to break the news to her fans and fraternity. “September 2024. Can’t wait to meet you. Love, Mom & Dad,” read the text on the poster, featuring animal illustrations.

Sharing the announcement card on the social site, Mishal captioned, “Maybe just maybe it’s all worth it in the end,” with butterfly emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Mishal Soofi 👽 (@soniamishalofficial)

The joyous announcement was met with great excitement from thousands of her fans and the entertainment fraternity, who swamped the comments section of the post with heartfelt wishes for the parents-to-be.

Fellow actors and new moms Zara Noor Abbas, Sarwat Gilani, Mariam Ansari and Sidra Batool among others extended their congratulations to the expecting couple.

Notably, Sonia Mishal tied the knot with Tallal Soofi in an intimate Nikah ceremony in February 2022, with close family and friends in attendance.

