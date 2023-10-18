Sonia: Teenage housemaid died due to ‘poisoning’

KARACHI: A lady medico-legal officer (MLO) has initially confirmed that 16-year-old housemaid Sonia, who worked at a bungalow in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, died due to ‘poisoning’, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulshan Ayaz Hussain said on Wednesday.

16-year-old Sonia – a housemaid in bungalow in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-C – was allegedly raped and poisoned to death by her employers in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the mother claimed a day earlier.

In a statement to police, the victim’s mother claimed that Sonia went to work on Sunday morning as usual.

“When she returned home, her condition seemed critical,” she said, adding that they immediately shifted her to JPMC. However, the mother said, she died during the treatment.

The victim’s family has accused the employer’s sons of raping Sonia and poisoning her to death, the police said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the employers under the provisions of murder and rape. The family had nominated the employer’s sons in first information report (FIR).

Later in the day, the police detained two suspects from the bungalow, where Sonia used to work as housemaid. Moreover, the police have also recorded the statements of all the people living in the bungalow.

In a statement today, SP Gulshan Ayaz Hussain said that the investigation team has acquired the CCTV footages, in which Sonia was fine when she first arrived at work in the bungalow.

However, the police officer said, the teenage housemaid was seen in a ‘bad condition’ on her way back to home and the employers were also seen along her.

SP Gulshan noted that the investigation team has also obtained DNA samples of the two detained suspects accused, while the sample of the 14-year-old child at home is also being taken.

Quoting the lady MLO at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Ayaz Hussain said the 16-year-old died due to poisoning.

According to medico-legal officer, the SP Gulshan said, the victim was forced to drink poison, while further investigation was underway.