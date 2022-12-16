Sonu Sood, Khaby Lame’s hilarious collab reel goes viral!

Bollywood star Sonu Sood and TikToker Khaby Lame joined hands for a fun reel, which is viral across social media.

The social media personality and the ‘Dabangg’ actor jointly published the funny reel collaboration on the photo and video sharing application.

The video sees the two sitting beside each other for a glass of juice when Sood, being his kind self, picked up the pitcher to serve Lame, while the latter continued to scroll through his phone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaby Lame (@khaby00)

The actor poured all of the juice into the fellow’s glass except for the last few drops which he got in his glass and gets ready to sip from the straw. Lame leaned forward towards the Sood’s glass as if taking the lesser drink for himself, however, much to latter’s disappointment, he took the straw from the glass and walked away with both juice and straw.

“When Sonu’s straw steals the spotlight,” Lame wrote in the caption of the reel and tagged his co-actor.

The viral reel was played over 41 million times and counting on the gram only and got at least 6.5 million likes from social users.

Senegalese-born Italian TikToker Khaby Lame, 22, is World’s most-followed personality on the social platform. He is known for his sarcastically simple clips on the feed ridiculing the overly-complex hacks while keeping his facial expressions and body language poker straight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in the period drama flick ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. Currently, he is working on a Tamil language film, ‘Thamilarasan’ and is also gearing up for his writing debut with ‘Fateh’.

