Sonu Sood provides update after wife Sonali’s serious car crash

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s wife, Sonali Sood, was involved in a serious car accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway, late night on Monday.

Sonu Sood spoke to India Today about the incident, revealing that Sonali had a “miraculous escape” and is now doing fine. He added, “Om Sai Ram,” expressing his gratitude for her safety.

According to reports, Sonali Sood was travelling with her sister and nephew when the accident took place. Her nephew, who was driving the car, also sustained injuries.

Sonali and her nephew are both being treated at Max Hospital in Nagpur, where Sonu Sood has been with his wife since the incident. Sonali’s sister, however, only suffered minor injuries and was not seriously hurt.

The car accident occurred late on March 24, and while both Sonali Sood and her nephew are under observation, their condition is stable. Sonu Sood has been by his wife’s side throughout the ordeal, providing updates on her recovery.

Back in February of this year, a Ludhiana court issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, over an alleged INR10 lac fraud case.

It was reported by Indian media on Thursday that Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur of the Ludhiana court issued an arrest warrant against actor Sonu Sood after he failed to appear in court despite multiple summons.

According to the details, the case against the ‘Dabangg’ actor originated from a complaint by Ludhiana-based lawyer Rajesh Khanna against Mohit Shukla, accusing him of cryptocurrency investment fraud of INR10 lacs.

Reports also suggested that Sood was called to testify in the court but he ignored the summon, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant to Oshiwara Police Station of Andheri West, Mumbai, directing officials to arrest the Bollywood celebrity and present him before the court.

However, in the latest development, Sood addressed the matter in an X post on Friday morning. He wrote, “We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalised. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation.”