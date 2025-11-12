Sony PS5 sales surge to 84.2 million units, boosting gaming revenue

It has been over a year since Sony launched the updated PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro consoles, according to the company’s latest earnings report. Sony’s PlayStation 5 sales reportedly increased last quarter, moving 3.9 million units compared to 3.8 million in the same period a year ago. This boost in Sony PS5 sales pushes total PS5 sales since launch to 84.2 million. As a result, Sony has also revised its revenue forecast upward for its Gaming & Network Services (G&NS) division.

In May, Sony projected a ¥100 billion ($700 million) revenue hit in fiscal year 2025 due to tariffs, as most of its sales happen in the U.S. Another key blow was the delay of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto VI launch, which was first pushed back to May 2026 and was recently postponed again until November 19, 2026.

Sony now projects that it will sell more hardware than previously anticipated and generate approximately ¥4.47 trillion in gaming revenue (equivalent to $29 billion) for the full year ending March 31, 2026. The growth in Sony PS5 sales has contributed to this.

This represents an increase of ¥150 billion (around $973 million) from its last forecast. While this figure is slightly below its full-year sales for 2024, which reached ¥4.670 trillion ($30.3 billion), it remains impressive for a console that has been on the market for nearly five years and has experienced several price increases.

In terms of game sales, a notable highlight is “Ghost of Yotei,” which sold 3.3 million units as of November 2, 2025, just one month after its launch. The company reported selling a total of 6.3 million first-party games across both PS5 and PS4, representing a one million increase compared to the previous year, bringing the total number of games sold to 80.3 million.

As for PlayStation Network, monthly active users reached 119 million, up 3 million from the same time last year. Sony doesn’t break out PS Plus Premium subscribers, but that service just tossed a new feature that lets you stream games you own over the cloud on the PlayStation Portal.