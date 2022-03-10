Sony suspends sales in Russia

Sony, following multiple tech giants, has also announced to suspend its sales in Russia, after its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced to suspend its software launches and hardware shipments in Russia, in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sony also announced to suspend Russian access to the PlayStation Store, Sony’s online gaming storefront, and cancel the launch of its hit racing game Gran Turismo in Russia. Gran Turismo raked in more than $4 billion across the series to date.

Sony has followed the numerous tech and gaming companies, including Microsoft, that suspended their activities in Russia. Microsoft had also announced that it would halt sales in the country on March 4.

Also Read: Sony faces deep-pocketed rivals as Microsoft takes ‘Call Of Duty’

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, in the earliest days of the Russian invasion, had requested the gaming industry to suspend their business in Russia. He had named Microsoft and Sony in his letter specifically. Fedorov also asked the e-sports community to suspend any Russian competitors and cancel any events taking place in the country. He wrote that “In 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers and missiles.”

@Xbox @PlayStation You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSv — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

Comments