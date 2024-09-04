Sonya Hussyn shares her two cents on nepotism, colourism in industry

A-list film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn shared her two cents on the nepotism and colourism claims in the industry, advising upcoming actors to focus on perfecting their craft rather than making excuses.

In a new interview, with fellow actor Ushna Shah, Sonya Hussyn denied the claims of prevailing nepotism and colourism in Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

In her advice to young actors, Hussyn said, “I don’t know if I should say this, but I’ve seen many newcomers making excuses about not getting work due to prevailing colourism and nepotism in the industry, but literally, this is not the case.”

“Favouritism, I can agree on, that it exists to some extent, but if you know your work, and are skilled in your craft, then nothing in the world can stop you from excelling in it,” she added.

“You need to be really sincere with your work, rather than focusing on what the other person is doing or trying to adopt what someone else is doing,” advised the ‘Tich Button’ star. “If you have your focus in the right direction, nothing can ever get in your way to success.”

On the other hand, Ushna Shah believed that the showbiz industry is the dream of a large number of people but only a few, who are lucky enough, get the chance to prove their talent. “This also has a lot to do with luck, and we cannot deny it. It’s not only about luck, but it is definitely an important factor,” said the ‘Habs’ star.