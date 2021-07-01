Sonya Hussyn shuts down Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s criticism

- Advertisement -

Sonya Hussyn wants Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to not pit women against each other after Sharmeen lashed out at Sonya for comments she made about Mahira Khan’s role in Raees back in 2018.

Sonya found herself at the receiving end of unwanted criticism on Wednesday after a snippet of her on a talk show in 2018 resurfaced in which she said that she would’ve refused Mahira’s role in the 2017 Bollywood film Raees because she doesn’t want to just be a “sidekick to the hero”.

“It is never my dream to work with Shah Rukh Khan. My dream is that your character should be such that you are seen and you’re not just a sidekick to the hero,” Sonya Hussyn had said.

After the snippet started doing rounds on social media, Sharmeen chimed in saying, “Don’t think you’ll ever be Mahirah Khan so you won’t ever get to say no – don’t diss other women in the industry, reflects poorly on you and your upbringing.”

Sonya Hussyn has since replied to the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker on her Instagram stories, slamming her for pitting women against each other.

“Pulling one woman down while putting up another in full view of public and talking about upbringing!” she said, throwing shade on Sharmeen’s comment.

Sonya added that had she been asked about the role she would choose, she would’ve chosen another of Mahira’s films, pointing out that “freedom of expression related to work is not disrespectful in any way.”

She then directly addressed Sharmeen, saying, “Ms Chinoy, your choice of words, tone and tenor doesn’t behove Academy Awards Winner and lest you didn’t know, I have never aspired to be Mahira. She’s excellent and amazing in her own right and I am on my own journey.”

Sonya was earlier caught up in an online back-and-forth with Mathira as well after the latter accused her of “bullying”. The matter was settled after Sonya gave Mathira a call and sorted their misunderstandings out.