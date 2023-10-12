Sonya Hussyn makes surprising revelation about award ceremonies

A-list actor Sonya Hussyn revealed the reason behind skipping most of the awards ceremonies despite top nominations.

In her recent outing on ARY Digital’s cricket special show, ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ with celebrated host Waseem Badami, prominent film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn revealed the reason for being absent from various prestigious awards ceremonies in the country.

With reference to her shimmery black dress, the celebrity was asked if she headed for the outing straight from the recently held awards night over the weekend, to which, Hussyn replied, “Because I didn’t go there, thought we should have our own style awards here.”

Upon being probed further, the ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ star said, “I don’t know, I don’t like to attend award ceremonies. They are useless.”

Badami asked her about the hundreds of people, who grace those annual ceremonies, to this, the celebrity added, “They might be getting awards, that’s why they are going.”

“Most probably it [the winners list] is communicated to those who are to receive awards, to make sure they attend,” Hussyn divulged.

When asked about those who don’t get any honour, yet are spotted at the events, dressed in their best fits, she added, “Maybe, they are fond of getting dressed, I find it a lot of effort. I would rather dress up and come to Waseem Badami’s show.”

On the work front, Sonya Hussyn was last seen in the main role of Noor in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan.

