Sonya Hussyn to quit acting after marriage?

A-list film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn hints she might quit acting in the coming years, if needed, to focus more on production.

Speaking to a media reporter at the premiere of her upcoming movie ‘Deemak’, actor Sonya Hussyn shared her marriage plans and revealed that she will tie the knot once she finds herself a ‘nice guy’.

Upon being asked about her definition of a nice guy, she explained, “Someone who is educated, well-behaved, and has good family values like mine.”

However, when asked if the ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ actor would quit showbiz, if her future husband would ask her to, Hussyn hinted, “I would anyway quit acting very soon. I’ll probably act for a few more years only.”

“I don’t want to act anymore because I’ve gotten into production,” she added. “I want to produce more of my own films and want to work in projects which are meaningful and have substance.”

It is worth noting here that Sonya Hussyn was previously married to fitness trainer and model Wasif Muhammad for a brief period in 2014. While they never shared the reason behind the split, it was reported that the two parted ways due to irreconcilable differences.

