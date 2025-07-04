web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 4, 2025
Image reveals aftermath of Sophia Hutchins's ATV crash

The first photo from the scene of Caitlyn Jenner’s manager and longtime friend, Sophia Hutchins’ fatal accident, has surfaced online.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene after her ATV collided with a moving car near the Malibu residence of Jenner.

According to rescue workers who arrived at the Sophia Hutchins accident site, the ATV fell down a ravine after hitting the bumper of a moving car.

While Hutchins died on the spot, reports said that the occupants of the car escaped the accident without any injuries.

US media outlets have now released the first image from the site where the tragic accident happened.

The heartbreaking image showed the blue ATV lying on top of another vehicle, which appears to have previously fallen over the cliff.

An image shows Sophia's crashed ATV

According to local media reports, the impact of the collision sent Sophia Hutchins’s vehicle “plummeting 350ft down into a ravine”.

Local authorities confirmed that the fatal crash took place on Wednesday, July 2.

Caitlyn Jenner has yet to release an official statement on the ATV crash involving Sophia Hutchins.

As per reports, Caitlyn Jenner and Hutchins first met in 2015, after the former announced her transition.

The 29-year-old also made several appearances in several episodes of the E! docuseries ‘I Am Cait.’

