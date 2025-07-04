Caitlyn Jenner’s longtime manager Sophia Hutchins dies at 29

Former US Olympic gold medalist and celebrity Caitlyn Jenner’s longtime manager and friend, Sophia Hutchins, has died at the age of 29.

According to US media outlets, Hutchins was pronounced dead on the scene after her all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collided with a moving car and fell into a ravine near Jenner’s residence in Malibu.

As per reports, the ATV hit the bumper of a moving car, the impact of which sent the vehicle and Sophia Hutchins plummeting 350 feet down into the ravine.

Quoting a source, PEOPLE reported that Sophia was pronounced dead on the scene, while the two occupants of the car survived the crash without injuries.

While reports said that the crash happened near Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu home, it remains unclear whether the celebrity was home at the time.

Jenner is yet to release an official statement on the ATV crash involving Sophia Hutchins.

As per reports, Caitlyn Jenner and Hutchins first met in 2015, after the former announced her transition.

The 29-year-old also made several appearances in several episodes of the E! docuseries ‘I Am Cait.’

Caitlyn Jenner, a former US Olympic gold medalist, field athlete and TV personality, officially announced her gender transition on June 1, 2015.

Caitlyn (previously Bruce Jenner) rose to fame by being part of the show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ Not only that, Jenner, in a series of tweets also showcased her happiness for being her ‘true self’ and shared a tweet of herself on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine!