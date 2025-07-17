Caitlyn Jenner’s manager Sophia Hutchins cause of death revealed

The cause of death for American socialite and media personality, Sophia Hutchins, best remembered as the longtime friend and manager of Caitlyn Jenner, has been revealed.

As reported by foreign media, manager and friend to retired Olympic gold-medallist Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins, who also shared the screen with her in the documentary series ‘I Am Cait’ and guest-appeared in ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, died from multiple blunt injuries to her face, at the age of 29, cited her death certificate from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

According to the details, Hutchins will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Los Angeles on July 24.

For the unversed, Hutchins was pronounced dead on the scene on July 2, following a fatal ATV crash near Jenner’s Malibu home.

Reportedly, her all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crashed into the bumper of a moving car and fell into a 350-foot deep ravine, resulting in her death, while the two occupants of the car survived without injuries.

“It looks like she may have been speeding and rear-ended the other car, the other party, and then that caused her to veer to the right and go off the cliff,” Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo told a foreign publication.

Founder and CEO of sunscreen company LUMASOL, Hutchins first met Jenner in 2015, when the latter announced her gender transition.

