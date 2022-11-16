Sophia Mirza speaks up about Umar Farooq Zahoor

Ex-wife of Norwegian-Pakistani businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, model and actor Sophia Mirza said Wednesday that she is facing serious threats to life from the ‘wanted criminal’, ARY News reported.

Sophia Mirza said in a Twitter message, “I have serious life threat from wanted criminal Umer Farooq Zahoor who kidnapped and smuggled my babies 12 years ago on Sadaf and Zubair fake parentage.”

The actor claimed that bogus First Information Reports (FIR) are being lodged against her. She added that the fake cases and news are a part of Zahoor’s plan to deprive her from her babies.

Sophia Mirza and Umar Farooq Zahoor had tied the knot in 2006 and divorced a year later in 2007 after the birth of their twin daughters Zainab and Zunairah who are now living with their father in Dubai.

Mirza had alleged that her former husband Umar Farooq Zahoor was also involved in the kidnapping and smuggling of her daughters.

