Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner expecting second child with Joe Jonas

Actor Sophie Turner – best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones show – is expecting her second child with Joe Jonas, a report by a foreign news agency stated.

Recently, there were speculations of the Game Of Thrones being pregnant when the visuals of her in a dress – which showed off baby bump – during an outing with her family in Los Angeles made rounds.

The Game Of Thrones actor started dating the one-third member of the music band Jonas Brothers back in 2016. Sophie Turner got engaged to Joe Jonas back in October 2017 before getting married in May 2019. They welcomed with daughter Willa Jonas four years.

One of the best nights. Thank you for making the secret show in Los Angeles one I’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/HxSYxtfxlC — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) January 2, 2022

Their second baby will be a cousin to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s fire child, which was born through surrogacy.

sophie turner and joe jonas understood the assignment. pic.twitter.com/G7sePlzBN6 — Best Of Jophie (@bestofjophie) November 24, 2021

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” a joint statement posted on their Instagram accounts read.

Comments