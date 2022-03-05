Saturday, March 5, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner expecting second child with Joe Jonas

test

Actor Sophie Turner – best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones show – is expecting her second child with Joe Jonas, a report by a foreign news agency stated.

Recently, there were speculations of the Game Of Thrones being pregnant when the visuals of her in a dress – which showed off baby bump – during an outing with her family in Los Angeles made rounds.

The Game Of Thrones actor started dating the one-third member of the music band Jonas Brothers back in 2016. Sophie Turner got engaged to Joe Jonas back in October 2017 before getting married in May 2019. They welcomed with daughter Willa Jonas four years.

Their second baby will be a cousin to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s fire child, which was born through surrogacy.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” a joint statement posted on their Instagram accounts read.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.