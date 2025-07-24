Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas share surprise reunion

Fans were left surprised after ex-couple actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas reunited for a big celebration.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star joined the Jonas family to celebrate their eldest daughter’s birthday this week in Miami, Florida, US media outlets reported.

According to reports, the two celebrities, who share two daughters, reunited earlier this month for the birthday celebrations.

Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas first celebrated the third birthday of their daughter, Delphine, on July 14.

The two got together for a second time on July 22 to celebrate the fifth birthday of their eldest daughter, Willa.

Joe Jonas’s brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, and sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra and Daniella Jonas, also joined the ex-couple for the birthday celebrations.

It is to be noted here that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Their marriage lasted for four years as they filed for divorce in 2023, which was finalised in September 2024.

A month after finalising divorce with the singer, the ‘Game of Thrones’ star said that it was extremely sad for them to part ways with the beautiful relationship that they had.

When asked about what led to their divorce, she said, “I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad.”

“We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard,” the actor added.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star, who relocated to her home country of England after her divorce, later sued her ex-husband for the custody of their two daughters.

Following a four-day mediation, the two reached a temporary custody agreement in October. However, Turner dropped her claim in January.