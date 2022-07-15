Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome their second child

Actor Sophie Turner and husband-singer Joe Jonas have welcomed their second daughter together.

Adding up to the Jonas kids clan, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor gave birth to her second child with husband Joe Jonas, and it’s a girl for the celebrity couple yet again. Confirming the news to a foreign-based media portal, the couple’s representatives stated, “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

The new-born baby girl of Joe and Sophie is the fifth girl in the Jonas girls’ clan, joined by their elder daughter Willa, Malti Marie [daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas], and Kevin and Danielle’s daughters, Alena and Valentina.

Despite the rumour mills, Turner kept her second pregnancy quite low-key until flaunting a visible baby bump at this year’s Met Gala. Later during a magazine interview, the actor confirmed to be expecting her second child with Jonas.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” Turner told the publication. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter [Willa] go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

For those unversed, Sophie Turner started dating the one-third member of the music band ‘Jonas Brothers’ back in 2016, and the two got engaged in October of the following year before getting married in May 2019. The celebrity couple welcomed their elder daughter Willa Jonas in July of 2020.

