SoundOn: Tiktok’s new music distribution platform

Short video sharing application TikTok, on Wednesday, launched SoundOn, its very own and currently free music distribution and marketing platform.
Musicians can upload their music onto the Tiktok application directly, just like other international; platforms like Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora.
TikTok has announced to keep the distribution and transaction totally free for the first year, while it would take a 10% cut from the second year.
The royalty of the tracks uploaded on the SoundOn platform will indefinitely be with the Musicians.
The SoundOn system will offer tools for promotions, audience insight and development, and participating artists will also have access to TikTok verification, placement on the TikTok song tab and exposure to major TikTok creators.
They’re also eligible for SoundOn Plus, an exclusive A&R service.
TikTok’s global head of music Ole Obermann has said that “New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok.”
She added that “SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career.” Obermann added that the new platform “will guide creators on their journey to the big stage.”
The platform is currently available in the US, the UK, Brazil and Indonesia, with artists like Hrs and Hrs singer Muni Long and pop-punk trio Games We Play already on board.
Muni Long said in a release that “SoundOn has created a space where anybody can be exactly who they want to be.” He added that “No matter your background, your upbringing, your race, your creed, your age, you can enter the space and claim your place.”