South Africa arrive in Pakistan for Test series

The first batch of the South Africa cricket team has arrived in Lahore in the wee hours of Wednesday to play a two-match Test series against Pakistan.

The second batch will arrive at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in a few hours. They were moved to a local hotel amid tight security.

The first of the Two-Test matches series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12 to 16, while the second test is scheduled from October 20 to 24 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

South Africa are the winner of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

🛬 South Africa Test squad arrives in Lahore for the two-match series against Pakistan, starting 12 October 🏏#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/fb60FNFvQN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 7, 2025

It should be noted Pakistan Test squad against South Africa has been revamped.

Fast bowler Amir Jamal and spinner Faisal Akram have been released from the squad, reducing the number of players in the squad to 16 from 18.

The two-Test match series will be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs to be played from 28 October to 8 November. The squad for the white-ball series will be announced in due course.