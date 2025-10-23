South Africa beat Pakistan to draw Test series

Defending champions South Africa bounced back with an epic performance courtesy of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer’s brilliant spells to clinch the second Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

With this victory at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the Proteas draw the two-match series.

The visitors chased a modest target of 68 runs with eight wickets to spare, thanks to captain Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton.

Markram led from the front with a solid 42 runs off 45 balls, including eight boundaries, keeping his team within striking distance of victory.

However, Noman Ali dismissed Markram when South Africa needed only four runs to win. In the same over, Noman struck again, removing new batter Tristan Stubbs for a duck.

Despite this, Rickelton ensured South Africa comfortably chased down the target without any further loss. He remained unbeaten on 25 runs off 29 balls, hitting two fours and a six, while Tony de Zorzi did not face a delivery.

Earlier, off-spinner Harmer took six wickets to help dismiss Pakistan for 138, giving South Africa a 68-run target to win the second Test.

The 36-year-old finished with 6-50 for a maiden five-wicket haul — also completing 1,000 first-class wickets — on a deteriorating Rawalpindi stadium pitch.

Pakistan’s batters folded, adding just 44 runs after resuming the fourth day on 94-4.

Harmer jolted Pakistan’s hopes of saving the Test when he trapped Babar Azam leg-before with the fifth ball of the day after the batsman had reached his 30th Test half-century.

Pakistan’s hopes had rested on Azam ending his century drought, having not scored a ton since December 2022.

Nine runs later, Harmer had Mohammad Rizwan caught by close-in fielder Tony de Zorzi for 18.

In his next over, the spinner dismissed Noman Ali for a duck, caught behind for Harmer’s 1,000 wicket in his 235th first-class match.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was run out without scoring while Keshav Maharaj dismissed Salman Agha for 28 and Sajid Khan for 13 to swiftly wrap up the innings.

Pakistan won the first Test in Lahore by 93 runs. With input from AFP