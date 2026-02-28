South Africa coach looks to 'maintain intensity' against Zimbabwe

Unbeaten South Africa look to “maintain discipline and intensity” in their last Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe, batting coach Ashwell Prince said Saturday.

The 2024 runners-up have already secured a semi-final place ahead of their match in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Aiden Markram-led side will take to the pitch in the dead rubber game after scoring convincing wins over hot favourites India and two-time champions West Indies in the Super Eights.

Zimbabwe meanwhile have stunned Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka in the group stages.

“I think you’ve got to respect the opposition — they’ve done their bit to qualify for the Super Eights, they’ve had a fantastic tournament, our neighbours,” said Prince.

“From our point of view, we’ve been really sharp and what we want to ensure is that we maintain that discipline and intensity and that we don’t drop off as far as those are concerned.”

South Africa had just one close shave against Afghanistan in a group game they won in a double super over, while all the other victories have been fairly comfortable.

But former South Africa batter Prince said victory is all that matters.

“Obviously winning creates good momentum,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s a right or wrong way of doing it or an ideal way — I think it’s nice not to have a lot of close games, but I think close games definitely help in terms of team morale.”

South Africa beat Australia in the World Test Championship final in June 2025 to win their first major International Cricket Council trophy and shrug off their “chokers” tag.

Prince said the triumph has done a world of good for the players.

“Getting over the line in the World Test Championship was a big moment for us… as a cricketing nation and for this group of players,” said Prince.

“And what that creates is a lot of confidence within your teammates and trust that whenever they are going to be called upon and when the moment presents itself, they can step up.”

Markram has led the team from the front with his 264 runs including three half-centuries an an unbeaten 82 in their previous nine-wicket win over the West Indies.

“The phrase that my kids would use is he’s really locked in at the moment in terms of his focus, his batting and in terms of his captaincy,” said Prince.

“And at the same time the rest of the players are enjoying each other’s company.”