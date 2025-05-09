South Africa Cricket voices concerns for players in IPL 2025

Cricket bodies have voiced concerns over the safety of their players participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The development came soon after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the tournament.

The suspension leaves 12 league matches and four knockout games, including the final set for May 25 in Kolkata, in limbo.

Following the announcement, the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) voiced concerns for the safety of players currently in India for the IPL 2025.

“The health and safety of players is not negotiable. We are in direct contact with all the South African players at the IPL and keeping them updated with security reports. We have offered them any support they need,” said Andrew Breetzke, the chief executive of the SACA.

Read more: BCCI suspends IPL 2025 amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

Cricket Australia (CA) revealed that it was in continuous contact with the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their players’ safety.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI and local government authorities, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region,” CA said in a statement on Friday.

It is worth noting here that the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the relocation of the remaining eight fixtures of the PSL 10 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi said that the decision was made after India launched drone attacks in several major cities of Pakistan, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalpur and Karachi.