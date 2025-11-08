South Africa opt to bat against Pakistan

South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the series decider at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The three-match series is level at 1-1 with Pakistan clinching the opening fixture, while the visitors bounced back with a triumphing eight-wicket victory at the same venue.

Both teams will be aiming for a decisive win to clinch the series. Pakistan will be eager to bounce back after consecutive series defeats against New Zealand and the West Indies.

The Proteas, meanwhile, will look to carry forward their momentum from a recent series win over England, which has provided them with a timely boost.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed and Haris Rauf.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi and Lizaad Williams.