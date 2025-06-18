WATCH: South Africa return home to hero’s welcome after WTC final win

South Africa cricket fans on Wednesday lined up to welcome the Proteas after they triumphed in the World Test Championship (WTC) final last week.

Thousands came together to celebrate the Proteas’ dominant five-wicket victory over Australia at Lord’s, ending the nation’s 27-year drought for a major ICC title.

South African captain Temba Bavuma and coach Shukri Conrad were the first to appear at the main terminal of Johannesburg’s airport.

The crowd erupted in cheers and jubilation as they held the WTC Mace at the terminal.

The event saw the Proteas greeted with bouquets, handshakes, and hugs as they celebrated their WTC final win with ecstatic fans.

South Africa cricketers, including Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram, were pictured fulfilling fans’ requests for autographs.

The cricket fraternity erupted in celebrations after Aiden Markram powered his side to victory in the WTC final on June 14.

The opening batter’s match-defining 136 after Kagiso Rabada’s destructive bowling helped South Africa defeat Australia by five wickets in the ultimate Test.

Temba Bavuma became the first captain in history to win the WTC final undefeated as South Africa won nine out of their 10 Tests and drew one game under his captaincy.

The Proteas are set to begin the new WTC cycle on June 28 by taking on Zimbabwe in the first of two Test matches in Bulawayo.

South Africa have named five uncapped players in their squad led by Bavuma.

Senior players, including Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada, have been rested for the series.