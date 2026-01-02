South Africa reveal squad for T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa have named a strong 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India.

Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas with a set of key players returning to the fold.

The pace attack will be led by Kagiso Rabada, who missed out on the India tour due to an injury. Pacer Anrich Nortje has also been included in the squad, who returned after an injury layoff during the T20Is against India.

Markram, Quinton De Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, and Donovan Ferreira make up a strong batting lineup, whereas Kwena Maphaka, Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, and Corbin Bosch will also bolster the bowling lineup.

Among the notable absences is Tristan Stubbs, who was left out of the 15. On the contrary, Jason Smith, who has five international caps to his name, is also included in the squad.

Following the squad announcement, the chair of selectors, Patrick Moroney, shed light on the team.

“We have had to make some big calls, but we feel this group is the strongest and has every chance of succeeding in India and Sri Lanka,” he said in a statement.

“We have assembled a world-class squad with some of the finest and most experienced players in the game, together with some of the best T20 youngsters coming through,” he added.

South Africa, who remained the runners-up in the 2024 edition, are placed in Group D alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, Canada, and the UAE.

The T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on 7 February, which will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India.

Squad:

Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje